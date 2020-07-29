TN Governor isolates self for a week as 3 more test COVID-19 positive in Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit isolated himself for a week on Wednesday after three more officials tested positive for COVID-19 in Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, on July 23, as many as 84 security personnel staying in the outer complex of the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus.

“As a precautionary measure to last week COVID-19 cases, 38 persons of Raj Bhavan, have undergone tests for COVID-19 and out of which 35 persons found to be negative and only three persons have tested positive. They have been shifted to hospital by the Health department and undergoing treatment,” a release from the Raj Bhavan here said.

The release also said on Tuesday, Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health checkups for the Governor and found him fit and healthy. However, the doctor has advised him for seven days of isolation. Subsequently, the Governor has isolated himself for a week.