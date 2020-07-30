15-year-old girl sexually assaulted by uncle for two years in TN, cops launch hunt for him

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl, who faced sexual harassment by three people in 2014, was again sexually exploited, this time by her uncle for the past two years. Following a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee, Salem rural police registered a case against the 34-year-old uncle and launched a hunt for him.

According to police, the girl is a resident of Veeraganur in Salem and is a class IX student. She recently revealed that she was being sexually assaulted by her uncle to a grocery shop owner in the locality.

The grocery shop owner alerted the Child Helpline on July 10. The Children Welfare Committee members went to the house, rescued the child and lodged her at a home. They also gave her counselling and inquired about the incident.



Following this, on July 27 evening, the Children Welfare Committee officials lodged a complaint with Veeraganur police. The police registered a case against her uncle Under Section 5 (1) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and are on the lookout for him.



Police sources told The New Indian Express that the same girl was sexually assaulted by three residents living nearby in 2014. In that case, the three accused were convicted. One of them died and the remaining two are currently lodged in prison.