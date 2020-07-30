Allowing funeral processions ‘lands’ Tirupattur man in trouble

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Funeral processions have been denied passage owing to various reasons in our country. A Tirupattur man — who had allowed people use his land to take the deceased to their final resting place for 15 long years —tried to put an abrupt end to the practice on Wednesday, denying passage to once such procession.

He had recently become dejected over people allegedly using his pathway for smuggling sand. He even complained of people cutting mango trees in his land to widen the pathway. On Wednesday, a group of people at Bommikuppam in Tirupattur took out a procession to bury a 73-year-old woman on the banks of a river nearby. When they reached a pathway owned by Jairaman, they found it fenced.

The locals then squatted on the road with the body and protested, a Revenue Department official said.

The official added that Jairaman fenced the path as some locals allegedly began to use the path to lift river sand from there.

“Jairaman also said that miscreants cut down mango trees in his land to widen the path and easily transport the river sand,” he added. Tirupattur Taluk police and Revenue Department officials reached the spot and discussed the issue with the protestors and the land owner. Later in the day, Jairaman allowed them passage for the burial.