Convene Parliament to discuss EIA draft: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi has written a letter to Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of Parliament Standing Committee on science, technology, environment and forests, urging him to discuss the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA-2020) draft.

Bharathi, who is also one of the members of the committee, on Wednesday wrote to Ramesh that the proposed draft EIA seeks to dilute the existing monitoring systems and strikes at the heart of the public consultative process.

DMK president MK Stalin has also demanded that the notification should be withdrawn. He added that such a major and regressive executive action should not be permitted without adequate parliamentary scrutiny and legislative oversight.