COVID-19 pandemic leaves 82-year-old TN man's final wish to donate body unfulfilled

"It's just due to the pandemic that we are not accepting body donations. We explained it to the deceased's family too," said Dr Anandi, Anatomy Professor, KAPV Medical College.

TIRUCHY: The ongoing pandemic has caused heartache to many who are unable to fulfill the last wishes of their loved ones. 82-year-old S Natarajan had pledged his entire body after death for the purpose of medical research and education. However, when he died due to a massive heart attack on Wednesday, his family faced a hard time as they couldn't do what he wanted.

"My father passed away at 12 noon on Wednesday. He had pledged his body to the Perambalur Dhanalakshimi Srinivasan Medical College. As he died in a private hospital in Tiruchy, we tried to donate his body to the KAPV Medical College. Despite our best efforts, both colleges refused to take his body. After waiting for more than 20 hours, we performed his last rites," said his son, N T Prabakaran.

The family alleges that nobody was willing to help them and they tried to get in touch with the Collector and Deans of both the colleges.

The 82-year-old who stayed in Thuraiyur worked in the transport business and always wanted to help others, said his family. Natarajan had pledged his body in 2013.

However, as he died a few hours after being admitted to the hospital, his COVID test had not been done.

Due to the pandemic, doctors at the KAPV Medical College say that they have not been accepting bodies. Even if a patient is COVID negative, they are not accepting body donations since March.

"It's just due to the pandemic that we are not accepting body donations. We explained it to the deceased's family too," said Dr Anandi, Anatomy Professor, KAPV Medical College.

