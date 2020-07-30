STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk ex-service man fires in air to make his wife open house door

This ex-army man fired in the air just to scare his wife, but his act had a ripple effect, as he ended up spreading panic in the whole village of Sambakulam in Vadipatti.   

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

Sources said that S Karthikeyan of Sambakulam in Vadipatti who retired from the army in 2013, fired two rounds in the air on Tuesday afternoon after his wife refused to open the door when he came home drunk. “Of late, the man started suspecting his wife’s fidelity and the couple used to engage in quarrels,” they added.  

After retiring from the armed force, he started working as a security officer in a private security service company in Gomathipuram. Alaganallur police registered a case against Karthikeyan under Arms Act and TNPHW Act. 

Double barrel gun with no license
According to police, after retiring from the armed force, he started working as a security officer in a private security service company. “Though he owns a Double barrel gun, its licence expired some five months ago,” they said.

