Govt orders inspection of archeological site in S Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The State government on Wednesday responded to a petition seeking protection of archeological monuments located in S Mettupalayam village near Poovarasankuppam in Villupuram. During the works carried out by a volunteer team led by writer K Senguttuvan, large ancient pot pieces with symbols and burial urns from 2-3 CE were found at the riverbed of Thenpennai at the site in November 2019.

Senguttuvan then petitioned to the CM special cell to preserve the remaining historical traces in the S Mettupalayam area, demanding the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct an excavation. He demanded that a flyover be built across the river in the area to prevent the destruction of historical traces.

The State Archeological department replied to the petition stating, “The Villupuram Archeological Officer has been asked to inspect the S Mettupalayam area and submit a report. Details will be communicated upon receipt of report from him.” Senguttuvan said, “It is positive to know that an archeological officer has been appointed for Villupuram district. We are looking forward to preservation of ancient materials.”