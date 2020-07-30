Honour killing? Plea to probe man’s death

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Suspecting the death of a Dalit army man in a road mishap to be an “act of honour killing”, Theendamai Olippu Munnani on Wednesday submitted a petition to Manamadurai DSP, urging the police to reinvestigate the case.

Sources said that the army man – M Ajith (24) of Kalkurichi in Manamadurai – was found dead on the Manamadurai-Sivaganga Road on the night of July 27. The accident happened within weeks of his marriage to one Kalaivani (24), a Caste Hindu woman.

On July 27, Ajith was killed in a road mishap while on his way to his home on a two-wheeler, after meeting his mother in Kalkurichi. Manamadurai DSP Rajesh denied the honour killing aspect and claimed that Ajith was killed in a road accident. The police are trying to identify the vehicle involved in the accident, he added.