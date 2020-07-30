Madras HC raps TN govt over failure to protect water bodies, says separate ministry needed for it

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-member bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday rapped the Tamil Nadu government for allowing encroachments in water bodies. The court observed that despite several orders from it to remove them, officials failed to do so. It also suggested that the government form a separate ministry for safeguarding waterbodies.

The court was hearing a plea seeking the removal of encroachments in a water stream near Manjavadi village in Dharmapuri district.

The division bench of MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha passed the directions while hearing the plea of S Kalaiyarasi. The resident of Manjavadi village urged the court to direct the District Collector of Dharmapuri to remove the encroachments along the water stream.

According to the petitioner, in 2017 the Revenue Department and District Collector had ordered the removal of the encroachments. Despite being removed in 2018, the water stream was encroached again.

The judges hearing the plea made by the petitioner posed several questions to the government counsel. "The court daily witnesses several petitions related to encroachment in water bodies. Despite

issuing several directions to the government authorities on the protection of water bodies, there is hardly any implementation," the court observed.

The court also cited newspaper reports on the free flow of sewage into water bodies and depletion of groundwater due to the rampant extraction. "There has to be a separate ministry in the government to deal with encroachments, preservation of water bodies and replenishing natural resources," it observed.

The court came down heavily on the government departments over the lack of proper implementation of orders and suo motu impleaded the Secretaries of the Revenue Department, Public Works Department, Municipal Administration and the Chennai Corporation.

"The government can use the aid of technology in dealing with such issues and laws that were framed several years ago require to be amended. Departmental action has to be initiated for not implementing the orders," observed the two-member bench.

The court directed the government counsel to file a detailed report on the steps to be taken to address these issues and also ordered notices to other government departments. The court recording the submissions adjourned the plea by four weeks.