Madras HC restrains Maridhas from vlogging about TV channel

M Gunasekaran, senior editor of the channel moved the court alleging that the YouTube content creator had been spreading baseless allegations and defamatory remarks against himself and his channel.

Published: 30th July 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long tirade of videos, social media influencer Maridhas has been restrained by the Madras High Court from posting any more content against News 18, Tamil Nadu. Justice CV Karthikeyan also issued a notice to Maridhas, while asking him to remove the previous videos targeting the channel.
The case has been adjourned to August 12 for further hearing.   

M Gunasekaran, senior editor of the channel moved the court alleging that the YouTube content creator had been spreading baseless allegations and defamatory remarks against himself and his channel. He added, this had damaged the reputation of the channel and the individual. Recording the submissions, the judge ordered an interim stay on Maridhas from posting videos. 

PIL to regulate content on social media
Chennai: A writ petition was filed in the Madras HC on Wednesday, seeking direction to authorities concerned to form a regulatory board or authority to censor contents being uploaded onto the social media.

The petition, filed by advocate K Suthan of Saidapet, also prayed that new channels on YouTube be permitted to open only after obtaining approval, like a license/permission, by the regulatory board/authority. “Nowadays, anyone can open an account on social media, and upload videos without any regulation. Obscene content is also easily accessible to anyone and this can have adverse impact on youngsters,” he contended. The petition is likely to come up for hearing shortly.

