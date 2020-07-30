Mill owner and motorsports athlete ends life in TN after attending son's birthday party

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 43-year-old spinning mill owner and motorsports athlete allegedly ended his life in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Police said that his body was found at the mill premises in the afternoon after his son’s birthday party.

The deceased was identified as D Vijayakumar from Ondipudur in Coimbatore. He ran a spinning mill on Annur Road near Karumathampatti. Based on a complaint, police registered a case on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased is believed to have ended his life after meeting with huge losses in his business. Police said that he had attended his son’s birthday party on Tuesday and then went to the mill, where he was later found to have killed himself.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104, Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention helpline 1800-121-203040.)