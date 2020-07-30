Provide sanitary napkins to all schoolgirls during lockdown: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu govt

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the government to formulate a scheme to provide sanitary napkins to all schoolgirls during the ongoing lockdown.

The two-member bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha directed the government counsel to file a report on the methodology to be adopted in providing sanitary napkins to the girls as well as eggs for all the children who benefited under the mid day meals scheme.

Stating that nearly 48.57 lakh students are benefiting under the mid day meals scheme in Tamil Nadu, the petitioner sought a direction from the court to the state government to implement it to ensure students get the benefit even when the schools are shut.

The government counsel submitted that the state is considering the option of providing dry rations to all the students' families with an increased quantity of dal.

However, the court sought a scheme to increase the immunity of the children and also provide them with nutritious food.

The counsel for the government also said that the children cannot be provided with multivitamin supplements since each of them will have different body conditions and it may lead to side effects.

The court then directed the counsel to provide the eggs earlier supplied to the children in schools to the families periodically.

The counsel for the petitioner brought it to the notice of the court that sanitary napkins were earlier being provided to the girl children in the school.

The court recording the submissions made by both the parties directed the government counsel to file the methodology in providing sanitary napkins to all the girl children through the vending machines installed in each of the government schools and also eggs to the mid-day meal children.

The court has adjourned the plea to August 3.