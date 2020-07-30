STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records 6,426 new Covid-19 positive cases, 82 deaths, new mother among deceased

Four transgenders and also 33 people who came to Tamil Nadu from different States and also countries were among the new Covid cases.

Published: 30th July 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported 6,426 new Covid-19 positive cases and 82 deaths, including a new mother at Ariyalur, taking tally to 2,34,114 and toll to 3,741 on Wednesday.

Four transgenders and also 33 people who came to Tamil Nadu from different states and also countries were among the new Covid cases.

Chennai continues to remain stable with 1,117 confirmed cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts continue to worsen with Chengalpet recording 540 cases, Kancheepuram 373 cases and Tiruvallur 382 cases.

Other districts also reported the maximum number of cases, Virudhunagar reported 370 cases, Tirunelveli 382, Thoothukudi 316, Madurai 225, Kanyakumari 202 and Coimbatore 289 cases.

Meanwhile, as per the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the state tested 60,794 samples and 58,818 people on the day. The data also showed that so far 1,42,055 men and 92,032
women were affected by Covid-19.

A total of 5,927 people were discharged from hospitals following treatment and with this the total number of people discharged increased to 1,72,883. The state has 57,490 active cases including people on home isolation.

Among the deceased, seven didn't have comorbidities. A 22-year-old new mother from Ariyalur was among the deceased. The 9th-day postnatal mother with anaemia died within an hour of admission. She was admitted at Government Headquarters Hospital, Ariyalur on 27 July at 9.15 am with complaints of difficulty in breathing for one day. She died at 10.15 am due to Covid-19 pneumonia and cardiorespiratory arrest.

Also, a 20-year-old woman from Nagapattinam was the youngest among the deceased on Wednesday. She was admitted in Thiruvarur Medical College Hospital on 25 July and died on 27 July due to COVID pneumonia, chronic kidney disease.

For representational purposes
For representational purposes
