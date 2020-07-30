Tamil Nadu records highest single day Covid death toll of 97

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. After a week, the number has dipped below the 6,000-mark. With 97 more deaths, the toll now stands at 3,838.

Chennai alone recorded 1,175 cases and its neighbouring districts also recorded a high number of cases - Chengalpet (354), Kancheepuram (175) and Tiruvallur (325). Though Chennai's new cases continue to remain stable, other districts are seeing surge in new cases.

Coimbatore reported 303 cases, Kanyakumari 248, Madurai 220, Ranipet 272, Theni 261, Thoothukudi 220, Tirunelveli 277 and Virudhunagar 244 cases. Also, seven other districts reported over 100 cases.

The State also discharged 5,295 people after treatment taking the total number of people discharged so far to 1,78,178 people, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The number of people tested also crossed the 25 lakh mark. The State on the day tested 59,437 people taking the total to 25,01,919 persons.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day toll on Thursday. Among the deceased, eight were with no comorbidities and two are girls aged three and five.

A 5-year-old girl from Ariyalur died on 27 July at 3.30 pm, when she was brought to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, according to the media bulletin. She died due to respiratory failure, acute encephalitis syndrome, aspiration pneumonia, viral pneumonia.

The other was a 3-year-old girl from Nagapattinam with seizure, cerebral palsy at Government Thiruvarur Medical College and Hospital. She was tested positive on July 9 and died on July 13 due to status epilepticus, aspiration pneumonia, shock, failure to thrive, cerebral palsy and seizure disorder.