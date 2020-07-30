STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu records highest single day Covid death toll of 97

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day toll on Thursday. Among the deceased, eight were with no comorbidities and two are girls aged three and five.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai.

Medics take samples for rapid test at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. After a week, the number has dipped below the 6,000-mark. With 97 more deaths, the toll now stands at 3,838. 

Chennai alone recorded 1,175 cases and its neighbouring districts also recorded a high number of cases - Chengalpet (354), Kancheepuram (175) and Tiruvallur (325). Though Chennai's new cases continue to remain stable, other districts are seeing surge in new cases.

Coimbatore reported 303 cases, Kanyakumari 248, Madurai 220, Ranipet 272, Theni 261, Thoothukudi 220, Tirunelveli 277 and Virudhunagar 244 cases. Also, seven other districts reported over 100 cases.

The State also discharged 5,295 people after treatment taking the total number of people discharged so far to 1,78,178 people, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

The number of people tested also crossed the 25 lakh mark. The State on the day tested 59,437 people taking the total to 25,01,919 persons.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day toll on Thursday. Among the deceased, eight were with no comorbidities and two are girls aged three and five.

A 5-year-old girl from Ariyalur died on 27 July at 3.30 pm, when she was brought to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, according to the media bulletin. She died due to respiratory failure, acute encephalitis syndrome, aspiration pneumonia, viral pneumonia.

The other was a 3-year-old girl from Nagapattinam with seizure, cerebral palsy at Government Thiruvarur Medical College and Hospital. She was tested positive on July 9 and died on July 13 due to status epilepticus, aspiration pneumonia, shock, failure to thrive, cerebral palsy and seizure disorder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp