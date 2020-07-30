STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt issues guidelines on online education for schools; parents asked to monitor classes

Teachers can take a maximum of 6 classes per day and 28 classes in a week and a break of at least 10-15 minutes shall be given between each session to give rest to the eyes and enable kids to relax

Published: 30th July 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Online Classes

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for online education for schools in the state. The guidelines were framed based on those issued by the National Council of Educational Research and Training recently.

The government has said that each online session may have 30-45 minutes of curricular delivery and children with special needs may have shorter sessions. Teachers can take a maximum of 6 classes per day and 28 classes in a week and a break of at least 10-15 minutes shall be given between each session to give rest to the eyes and enable children to relax.

Classes may be scheduled between 9 am and 5 pm on all working days and all electronic communication regarding this may be restricted between 8 am and 6 pm.

The government has said that no online classes may be scheduled for pre-primary classes, not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes a day for students in classes 1-8 and not more than four such sessions for students in classes 9-12 in a day.

Teachers have been asked to inform students about the schedule two days ahead and have a five-minute warm-up session at the start of classes. Further, teachers have been instructed to design the classes based on the overall physical, mental and emotional well being of students.

The government has asked parents to monitor the classes and ensure that kids do not fall prey to cyber bullying.

Even as the School Education Department listed the guidelines in an order, it said that this is only advisory in nature. It was issued in response to the Madras High Court's direction to the state asking it to come out with clear guidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes Tamil Nadu schools
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp