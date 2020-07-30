STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tributes paid to 12 martyrs killed by French in fight for eight-hour work schedule in Puducherry

On July 30 1936, workers of the Rodier Mills (now Anglo French Textile Mills) resorted to an agitation demanding an eight-hour work schedule

Published: 30th July 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Leaders and cadres of the Communist Party of India and AITUC took out a silent procession and placed wreaths at the Martyrs' Pillar on Cuddalore Road. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Floral tributes were paid on Thursday to the martyrs who lost their lives demanding an eight-hour work schedule during the French regime.

Leaders and cadres of the Communist Party of India and AITUC took out a silent procession and placed wreaths at the Martyrs' Pillar on Cuddalore Road here to mark the occasion.

On July 30 1936, workers of the Rodier Mills (now Anglo French Textile Mills) resorted to an agitation demanding an eight-hour work schedule. Veteran CPI leader V Subbiah had led the agitation in which twelve workers of the mill were shot dead by the French police.

The rebellion paved the way for an eight-hour work schedule in Puducherry. It was the first time anywhere in the country that this measure came into force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry French rule in Puducherry Eight hour work schedule
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp