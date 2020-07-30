Vande Bharat passengers made to wait 6 hours for buses to take them home at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: A group of irate passengers, made to wait at least six hours for transportation, entered into a verbal argument with revenue staff at the Tiruchy International Airport (TIA) on Tuesday evening. The group of 140 passengers had arrived at Tiruchy, from Dammam on a Vande Bharat Mission flight, at 4.45pm on Tuesday.

According to officials, passengers completed document verification and screening for Covid-19 and exited the airport. They were then supposed to board buses that would take them to their home districts. However, revenue officials had planned to send passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi on the next flight by the same buses. The flight from Abu Dhabi was delayed by two hours.

As a result the group from Dammam was made to wait for at least six hours without even food or water being provided to them.

"The buses were ready to take the passengers to their respective districts. The plan was to send the Dammam and Abu Dhabi passengers on the same buses. The Abu Dhabi passengers were expected to reach by 7.25 pm but the flight landed only at 9.30 pm. Dammam passengers had to wait a few hours,” an official said. During this wait, irate passengers got into a verbal argument with revenue staff present at the airport. “Though there was some argument, all passengers were sent to their respective districts by about 11 pm," the official added.