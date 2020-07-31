STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: The poor want buses back on roads

Experts say this would be a bad idea as maintaining social distancing in buses would be difficult considering the high population density

Published: 31st July 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 10:49 AM

SETC buses at Koyambedu bus stand in the city. | ( Photo | EPS )

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s decision to continue suspension of public transport till August 31, has come as a shock for regular commuters in the city. While allowing private companies and other industries to function with 75 per cent of the workforce from August 1, the restriction imposed on public transport has irked daily wagers, small traders, and street vendors among others.

B Sathish, of Manikandapuram near Thirumullaivoyal said, he lost his job as he could not travel to the shop at Broadway everyday, owing to the lack of transportation. “The first couple of days after the shop reopened, I spent nearly `250 on travel. I stopped going to work everyday then because I could just not afford it, and my employer sacked me as he incurred losses during lockdown.

I have no other means to take care of my family, now that bus services remain suspended for another month.” A large chunk of daily wagers employed at the commercial hubs in the city – T Nagar and Broadway – hail from the suburbs. They make their living selling household items on the pavements and working at small shops. The condition is not very different for thousands of street vendors.

Bus services across the State were suspended on March 23, on account of the nationwide lockdown. After 68 days, on June 1, 50 per cent of bus operations resumed in 33 districts in the State, except Chennai, and the neighbouring three districts. However, the services were suspended again within 25 days, owing to a sudden spike in cases.

It’s not just daily wagers and small vendors who are affected, but those who run autorickshaws, call taxis, hotels and tea shops too, said M Chandran, general secretary of the CITU-affiliated State Auto Drivers’ Association. “Over 95 per cent of people prefer autos and call taxis for the last mile connectivity. The lockdown restrictions make transportation unviable, and thousands suffer without an income,” he added.

While transport unions say, they are willing to operate buses if the government gives a go-ahead, experts flag the dangers of social transmission owing to a higher density of population. K Arumuga Nainar, general secretary of Transport Employees’ Federation, affiliated to the CITU, said, “We are ready to operate buses, and are awaiting the government’s decision.

The complete curb on transportation chokes the economic activity of marginalised groups.” Daniel Robinson of Chennai City Connect, an organisation that deals with urban transportation said, China and Mexico which have a similar population density as TN, had imposed a complete lockdown for several months. “Given the high population density in Chennai, it would be extremely difficult to ensure social distancing in buses. No government is prepared for this situation across the world. The curbs on transportation cannot be flayed, because the government must have analysed a lot of data before taking the decision,” he said.

