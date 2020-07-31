COVID-19 brings a windfall of admission forms for arts and science colleges in Madurai

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With the coronavirus affecting countries across the world, stepping out does not seem like the safest option for both parents and children. As a result, the arts and science colleges in the district received an increased number of applications when compared to last year.



The New Indian Express spoke to a few principals of renowned colleges in the district and they confirmed the development.

Principal of American College, M Davamani Christober, said that last year, the college received 25,000 applications, including both for aided and self-financed courses.

This year, there is a huge demand for conventional courses like Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.

At present, the college has received more than 1,000 applications for each conventional course, he added.

He further stated that from August 3, online classes will start for final-year UG and PG students through Google platforms. All the teachers have been given the training to handle the online classes, he assured.



Principal of Thiagarajar College D Pandiaraja told Express that last year they received only 23,000 applications.

However, this year, within a week of publication of class XII results, they received that number of applications.

“We received more than 800 applications for conventional courses though only 60 seats are available,” he added.



Likewise, Principal of The Madura College J Suresh said that till now, 4,300 students have applied for aided courses.

Of this, 2,000 applications were for BCom. Last year, around 4,000 applications were received for aided courses, he added.



Parent of Class XII pass-out Raghavan said that he wanted to send his son abroad for studying medicine.

Considering the present situation, he preferred keeping his son near him.

“I made him apply for basic science courses at colleges in the city. I may think about other alternatives only when the situation becomes normal,” he said.



The students too echoed the same sentiments. "I wanted to join the Microbiology course in SASTRA Deemed University for my UG. However, my parents are scared to send me out of the district. Hence, I applied for the same course at the colleges within the district,” said Swetha, a student.



However, like previous years, students preferred BCom over BA, and English literature for their UG. Similarly, applications for BSc and computer science were more than those for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.



Number of applications received:



American College - 25,000



Total number of applications received - 12,300



Aided courses - 13,700



Self-financed courses



Aided courses (UG)



BCom, aided course: 3,900



BA in English: 1,500



MSc in Maths: 250



MSc in Physics 260



Self-financed (SF) courses (UG)

BCom (five branches): 3,200

BA in English: 900

BSc in Computer Science: 1,800

BSc in IT: 800

BCA: 1,000

MA in English: 4500 (both aided and SF together)



Thiagaraja Arts and Science College - 31,183



Total Applications received - 20,500



Aided courses - 10,68





Aided courses

BCom: 3,800

BSc in Computer Science: 2,900

BBA: 1,600

BA in English: 1,700

BSc in Maths: 1,400

Self-financed courses