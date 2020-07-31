Farmer arrested under POCSO in Nagapattinam for sexual assault

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: C Rajendran (55), a farmer from a village near Kilvelur, has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. He was booked under the POCSO Act. According to sources, the girl lives with her aged grandmother after her mother passed away. Her father is a goatherd near Rameswaram.

The girl used to play near Rajendran’s house. He lured the girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her a few days ago. Neighbours also allegedly saw Rajendran touching the girl inappropriately. Police have arrested Rajendran and confirmed the girl had been sexually assaulted. A case has been registered.