Need separate ministry to protect waterbodies: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A two-member bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday rapped state government departments for allowing encroachments on waterbodies. The court orally observed that despite several orders to remove them, the officials had failed to do so. The court also suggested that the government form a separate “ministry” to safeguard waterbodies.

The court was hearing a plea seeking removal of encroachments on a stream near Manjavadi village in Dharmapuri district. The division bench of MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha passed the directions while hearing a plea of one S Kalaiyarasi. The resident of Manjavadi village sought for the court to direct the District Collector of Dharmapuri to remove encroachments along the stream.

According to the petitioner, in 2017, the District Collector ordered removal of the encroachments, but despite being removed in 2018, the persons encroached on the waterbody again. The judges, hearing the plea, posed several questions to the government counsel. “The court daily witnesses several petitions related to encroachment on waterbodies.

Despite issuing several directions to government authorities on the protection of waterbodies, there is hardly any implementation.” The court also mentioned newspaper reports on the free flow of sewage into water bodies and depletion of groundwater due to the rampant extraction. “There has to be a separate ministry in the government to deal with encroachments, preservation of water bodies and replenishing natural resources,” observed the bench.

The court came down heavily on government departments over the lack of proper implementation of orders, and suo motu impleaded the Secretaries of Revenue Department, Public Works Department, Municipal Administration and the Chennai Corporation. “The government can use the aid of technology in dealing with such issues and laws that were framed several years ago require to be amended. Officers and staff hand-in-glove with encroachers should face departmental action,” observed the two-member bench.

The court directed the government counsel to file a detailed report on the steps to be taken to address these issues and also ordered notices to other government departments. The court, recording the submissions, adjourned the plea by four weeks.