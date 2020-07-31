STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No internet, no TV: They are victims of ‘digital inequality’

They also urged the district administration to make an effort to set up cell phone towers in tribal hamlets, which would facilitate online education for their children.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: While the government is encouraging school students to watch video lessons in Kalvi TV, Dharmapuri tribal residents alleged that they have become victims of digital inequality, with no access to internet or cable connection. They also urged the district administration to make an effort to set up cell phone towers in tribal hamlets, which would facilitate online education for their children.

Speaking to TNIE, Venkateshan, a native of Kalasapadi tribal hamlet near Sitheri said, “There are over 100 students studying in classes X, XI and XII in the locality. Besides, over 300 kids are in primary and middle schools. We welcome the government’s move to telecast special programmes for two-and-a-half hours on weekdays.

However, the initiative is of little to no use for tribal kids who do not have access to the internet, smartphones, or even cable connection. They are mere victims of digital inequality.” President of Malaival Makkal Sangam Dilli Babu asserted that the plight of students across Dharmapuri is no different. “Tribal hamlets like Sitheri, Eriyur and Vathalmalai have power supply but lack infrastructure for communication. Several times, I have seen people walk 20 km to make a phone call. Besides, most residents do not have access to TV or the internet. So, the district administration should make special arrangements,” he requested. 

Survey underway
Addressing this issue, Collector S Malarvizhi said, “Currently, the district administration is conducting a survey across Dharmapuri to identify people without TV, internet connection or access to digital avenues. This initiative has been taken up especially after the State introduced online classes. In the case of tribal hamlets, we will make use of the report to identify students and assemble them in a common place where physical classes would be conducted.

Moreover, students will also be given access to computers with internet connection and a TV with cable connection by equipping schools closer to the tribal hamlets or residential schools. Besides, measures are taken to provide noon meals for them.” The collector also assured that tribal students would be given masks and hand sanitisers.

