Petitions on reservation for EWS closed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of the PIL petitions challenging a circular dated June 4 this year, of the State Commissioner of Revenue Administration, which directed Collectors in the districts to instruct the Tahsildars not to issue income and asset certificates to families belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha disposed of the petitions after granting liberty to the petitioners to challenge another circular dated July 9, which brought back the old position with some riders regarding its applicability to other States.

Originally, TP Kulathumani, president of Akhila Bharatha Brahmin Association in Nagercoil and advocate G Girubakaran, executive member of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry Reddy Nala Sangam moved the court challenging the June 4 circular.

During the arguments, the bench was told that the circular was withdrawn and the old position was restored with conditions. The income or property certificates issued by Tahsildars to avail 10 per cent EWS reservation can be used only for obtaining jobs in Central civil services and admission to Central educational institutions, it added.

When the matter came up on Thursday, the dispute over the applicability of circular arose. Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told judges only the Centre will have to clarify regarding its application to States. And the judges disposed of the petitions after holding that it is for the respective States to consider the circular’s applicability.