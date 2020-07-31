STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Petitions on reservation for EWS closed

During the arguments, the bench was told that the circular was withdrawn and the old position was restored with conditions.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of the PIL petitions challenging a circular dated June 4 this year, of the State Commissioner of Revenue Administration, which directed Collectors in the districts to instruct the Tahsildars not to issue income and asset certificates to families belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha disposed of the petitions after granting liberty to the petitioners to challenge another circular dated July 9, which brought back the old position with some riders regarding its applicability to other States.

Originally, TP Kulathumani, president of Akhila Bharatha Brahmin Association in Nagercoil and advocate G Girubakaran, executive member of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry Reddy Nala Sangam moved the court challenging the June 4 circular.

During the arguments, the bench was told that the circular was withdrawn and the old position was restored with conditions. The income or property certificates issued by Tahsildars to avail 10 per cent EWS reservation can be used only for obtaining jobs in Central civil services and admission to Central educational institutions, it added.

When the matter came up on Thursday, the dispute over the applicability of circular arose. Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told judges only the Centre will have to clarify regarding its application to States. And the judges disposed of the petitions after holding that it is for the respective States to consider the circular’s applicability.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court EWS economically weaker sections
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp