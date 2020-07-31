Pocso case: Former MLA in hosp a day after arrest
Published: 31st July 2020
NAGERCOIL: Former Nagercoil MLA Nanjil Murugesan, who was arrested under POCSO Act, was admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Police sources said due to some medical conditions, he has been admitted to the hospital. Nagercoil All Women Police arrested Nanjil on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a 15-year-old girl.