Salem man sexually assaults teenaged sister-in-law, booked under POCSO

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 34-year-old man was booked under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old sister-in-law for the past two years. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Veeraganur, is a class 9 student.

Recently, she revealed to a grocery shop owner in the locality that her brother-in-law had been sexually assaulting her. On being alerted by the vendor on July 10, the Children Welfare Committee (CWC) members rescued the girl and lodged her at a home.

Based on a complaint lodged by the CWC on July 27, the Veeraganur police registered a case against the victim’s brother-in-law under the POCSO Act. A search is on for the suspect.