Small places of worship open to public: Govt

CHENNAI: As many as 20,204 small temples, having an annual income less than Rs 10,000, and situated in villages/rural areas have been permitted to open for public, the HR&CE department told a division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Justices MM Sundaresh and R Hemalatha, hearing the counter-affidavit filed by the department in response to a PIL petition from RR Gopaljee, publisher of a Tamil daily, adjourned the case till August 8.

The petition prayed for a direction to the government to pay wages, during the lockdown period, to skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled persons working in temples in the State.

Over 21,000 big and small temples situated in cities (urban) and in rural areas, was not allowed to open for public due to the pandemic, and they continue to be in a locked state, the counter said.

With regards to providing more benefits to employees of closed temples, the department said that it had sent a communication on July 22 to the government, for considering disbursement of relief amount for another two months from May 16 to July 15, 2020.