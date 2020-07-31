Strictly adhere to rules on slaughter of animals: HC

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with regard to slaughter of animals, more particularly camels in view of Bakrid falling on July 31 or August 1.

The court also ordered the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001 and Transport of Animals Rules 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules 2001 Transportation Rules be literally followed in slaughtering the animals. Slaughtering can be permitted only in the duly recognized, approved and licensed slaughterhouses, the bench noted.

“No slaughtering of animals of the permitted category —except the prohibited category of camels and cows etc — shall be allowed in public places,” the bench ordered. The bench was passing orders on a petition filed by the Madurai North Indian Welfare Association praying for a direction to the authorities on Thursday.

The bench made it clear that since there is no exception in the slaughter rules under the 1961 Act for religious occasions also, the compliance of them shall be made by the authorities concerned even on the ensuing Bakrid or other religious festivals, ordered the court.

Orders given by HC

