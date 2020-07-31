TN to build sand fences on seashore at Dhanushkodi to prevent motorists skidding off road

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is proposing to build multiple eco-friendly 'sand fences' along the seashore at Dhanushkodi to prevent sand getting deposited on National Highway-49, which would be fatal to motorists.

The Highways and Minor Ports Department has submitted a proposal seeking forest clearance from the Union Environment Ministry since the project site falls in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

A sand fence or sandbreak is a barrier used to force windblown, drifting sand to accumulate at a place. Sand fences are employed to control erosion, help sand dune stabilization and keep sand off roadways.

Mariappan Karuppasamy, Assistant Divisional Engineer (National Highways), Ramanathapuram, told The New Indian Express that sand fencing was proposed for a length of 330 metres in three rows using environment friendly country wooden slats. "It's an innovative approach we are taking to solve a practical problem. During the South West Monsoon from July to October, sand storms flowing at an average speed of 50 kmph from open area near Mukuntharayar Chatram and Dhanushkodi deposit sand on the road that is frequented by thousands of tourist vehicles. There are cases of two wheelers skidding off the road. Sand fencing is one of the effective methods adopted worldwide to arrest sand flow from coastal areas. In India, Goa has implemented a similar project."

The State Planning Commission has already recommended the project under the State Innovation Fund. The Highways and Minor Ports Department passed a Government Order on January 24 this year.

Dhanushkodi road is very important in terms of national security and geographical features as it connects mainland Tamil Nadu with Rameswaram island. Considering the importance of this road, it was extended to connect Dhanushkodi and Arichalmunai. The section from Mukuntharayar Chatram to Arichalmunai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, 2017 to fulfill the long standing demand of the people of India. Dhanushkodi attracts tourists from all over the country.

During the last monsoon, authorities tried putting sand fencing at Arichalmunai using locally available palm fronds. The result was not encouraging, however, as the tidal waves uprooted the barrier. So, now they decided to build the fencing in Mukuntharayar Chatram, where the possibility of waves reaching the barrier is minimal.