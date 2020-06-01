STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,149 fresh coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu takes total tally to 22, 333

Among those who tested positive on Sunday, as many as 804 are from Chennai, taking the tally to 14,802.
 

Published: 01st June 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Two medics take a break in a COVID-19 care unit for Chennai's zone 6

Two medics take a break in a COVID-19 care unit for Chennai's zone 6. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-time high of 1,149 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday took the Statewide tally to 22, 333. The State also recorded 13 deaths, with the toll touching 173.

Among those who tested positive on Sunday, as many as 804 are from Chennai, taking the tally to 14,802.A total of 95 among the fresh cases are those who came from other States or countries.

A total of 62 were from Maharashtra, six were from Karnataka, five from Delhi, three each from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, two each from Bihar, Gujarat and West Bengal, one each from Haryana, Jharkhand, Puducherry and Rajasthan. Two of the persons who tested positive came from UAE and one from Myanmar.

Among the deceased, two men (aged 55 and 62) from Chennai and one each from Kancheepuram (37) and Namakkal (49) had no co-morbidities, a medical bulletin said.

Among the other deceased, six men (aged 78, 74, 63, 80, 77 and 70) and two women (60 and 39) were from Chennai. Another deceased was a 70-year-old woman from Madurai.

Apart from Chennai, a maximum number ofcases were reported from Chengalpattu district with 85, followed by Kancheepuram with 16 and Tiruvallur with 47.

