All tourists centres in Puducherry permitted to reopen after two months of lockdown

Retail liquor shops have been permitted upto 7 pm as in vogue, while bars have not been permitted to open.

puducherry

Pondy beach road was opened for public after 2 months of lockdown. (Photo| G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: All tourist locations in the union territory have been permitted to open with immediate effect as per the new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, District collector T Arun said here on Monday.

Briefing newspersons, Arun said that beach Road, botanical gardens, paradise beach, Chunambar boat club and places can open. Shops are now permitted upto 8 p.m, while take away from restaurants upto 9 p.m. Retail liquor shops have been permitted upto 7 pm as in vogue, while bars have not been permitted to open.

He said the Puducherry beach has been opened for walking only and no events would be allowed to be conducted on the beach road. Tamilnadu Buses plying from Cuddalore to Chennai will be allowed to pass via Puducherry but without stopping in Puducherry limits, he added.

The collector said that the Puducherry bus stand will start functioning from Wednesday as the temporary market functioning at the bus stand is now being shifted to Grand Bazar.

On the opening of liquor shops in Mahe and Yanam regions of the UT, he said that file in this regard had been sent to the government.

Pointing out that 49 active COVID 19 cases are there in Puducherry, Arun said that children and those above 65 years of age should not come out except for urgent requirements, he added.

 Senior superintendent of police Rahul Alwal detailed the action initiated by the police to safeguard the border points.

