No bail for accused in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission recruitment scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal District and Sessions Court here has denied bail to two persons accused in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recruitment scam. Hearing the bail pleas over the phone, Judge R Selvakumar denied bail to M Muthukumar and Village Administrative Officer M Suyamburaj, who were arrested by the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CBCID). According to the prosecution, Muthukumar and his accomplices cheated several people, tampered with optical mark recognition sheets and committed large-scale scam in TNPSC examinations for Group-IV and Group-IIA recruitment. Suyamburaj, a native of Tirunelveli, allegedly paid `7 lakh to middleman Jayakumar to clear the Group IV examination, claimed the prosecution.

No respite for Siddha practitioner

The Principal District and Sessions Court here denied bail to Siddha practitioner K Thiruthanikachelam who claimed that he had found cure for Covid-19. Observing that the petitioner has been detained under the Goondas Act, the judge dismissed his bail plea. According to the petitioner’s counsel, Thiruthanikachalam is a traditional practitioner of herbal medicines and has only propagated herbal remedies, which are propounded by the AYUSH Ministry. He was arrested on May 6 by the city police under Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.