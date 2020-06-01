STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not an easy pass for Nagapattinam residents even with lockdown relaxations

Nagapattinam is in Zone 7 along with Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

Published: 01st June 2020

Most of bike-borne passengers who crossed Singanallur Junction was assaulted by police. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: People in Nagapattinam cannot take advantage of the lockdown relaxations as they have to obtain e-pass to travel from one part of the district to the other by the shortest route, because a union territory lies in the middle.

Karaikal is sandwiched between two halves of Nagapattinam – the northern part comprising Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, and Sembanarkoil (Tharangambadi) and the southern part comprising Nagapattinam, KIlvelur, Keezhaiyur, Vedaranyam, and Thalaignayiru. People in Nagore cannot go to Poraiyar without a pass, and vice-versa because they have to travel through Karaikal. The alternative is a 10-km detour through Sannalllur near Thirumarugal.

“Movement of raw materials, finished goods and spare items continues to be affected between Karaikal and Nagore.  We are still affected due to lack of relaxations between the places, “ said K Saravanaperumal of Nagore Varthagar Sangam.Also, people need no pass to travel to the farthest part of the zone but need one to reach a place very close.

Nagapattinam is in Zone 7 along with Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur. Cuddalore which is close by is in Zone 4 with Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai.  While people in Sirkazhi and Kollidam do not need e-pass to travel to far-off Tiruchy (142 km and 180 km respectively), they need one to travel to Chidambaram which is close by (23 km and 10 km respectively).

“We would prefer travelling to Chidambaram for any work because of its proximity.  Similarly, those in Sirkazhi would like to visit Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Chidambaram than Mayiladuthurai GH. But we need a pass,” said K Arutchezhiyan of Pazhaiyar.

Further, people in Kodiyampalayam, an island in Kollidam need an e-pass to exit the village by road. Kodiyampalayam is on the nortern tip of Nagapattinam  and its population of around 2000 need permission to move out as the village is flanked by Chidambaram.  There are two ways in and out of Kodiyampalayam. The first is by road through Kavarapattu to Chidambaram. The other is a sea route to Pazhaiyar, a distance of 10 nautical miles. “Not everyone, like pregnant women and elders, likes to take a boat rode in the turbulent waters of Bay of Bengal. The road is preferred route,” said P Anbazhagan, Kodiyampalayam.

