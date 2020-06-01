STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People happy, buses back on roads in Tamil Nadu after more than two months

Buses and trains were operated following a disinfection process in addition to screening of both crew and passengers using thermal scanners.

Published: 01st June 2020 03:33 PM

Buses kept ready for operations at TNSTC depot in Tiruchy

Buses kept ready for operations at TNSTC depot in Tiruchy | EXPRESS

By PTI

CHENNAI: After a hiatus of 68 days, government run buses resumed operations in a limited manner in Tamil Nadu on Monday except here and three nearby districts while autorickshaws, which were already plying in other parts of the state, hit the roads in Chennai.

Also, intra-state passenger train services were back on track in Tamil Nadu connecting key places for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced on March 24 and the resumption of public transport, albeit, curtailed, brought cheers to the general public.

Buses and trains were operated following a disinfection process in addition to screening of both crew and passengers using thermal scanners.

Several people in cities, including Tirunelveli and Madurai, said the resumption in bus services will help them get their life back tonormalcy.

"I am happy to commute using bus than my two-wheeler," said a passenger in Madurai.

Intra-state bus and train services to and from Chennai andadjoining Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, were not operated in view of comparatively high number of virus cases.

Of the 22,333 positive cases as on May 31, Chennai accounted for 14,802, Chengelpet 1,177, Kancheepuram 407 and Tiruvallur 948 which is a whopping 77.61 per cent of all the positive cases in Tamil Nadu.

Most people in buses and trains wore masks and sanitisers were provided to them to clean their hands.

Buses in six zones of Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Madurai, and Tirunelveli were operated with approximately 50 per cent fleet strength.

Though the government has said 60 per cent occupancy rate will be allowed in buses, preliminary inputs indicated that passengers who opted to travel were less than expected.

Autos, meanwhile, were back on roads in Chennai and sanitiser bottles could be seen hung near the cabin space for passengers in some vehicles.

Autorickshaw services were allowed in other parts of Tamil Nadu from May 23.

Southern Railway, General Manager, said the Coimbatore-Katpadi intercity express, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Janshatabdi special and Madurai-Villupuram superfast special were operated.

"Social distancing, sanitising of hands, wearing of masks, thermal screening n other protocols ensured," the senior official said on his twitter handle.

The railways had announced train services in the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore, Madurai-Villupuram- Madurai, Tiruchirappalli-Nagercoil-Tiruchirappalli, and Coimbatore-Katpadi- Coimbatore routes.

Besides these, the bi-weekly, Chennai-Delhi Rajdhani special trains continue to be operational.

For public transportation purposes, the Tamil Nadu government had divided the State into eight zones.

For inter-zonal travel (except to and from Chennai, and three other nearby districts) e-passes are mandatory.

Bus and autorickshaw services were halted on March 24 evening in the state.

