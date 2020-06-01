Rough ride ahead for bus conductors, drivers of TNSTC

S Raja By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Operating TNSTC buses might turn out to be a tricky business for conductors and drivers, as the buses have been permitted to ply on roads with a reduced passenger capacity from Monday. The restrictions might force the conductors to take a tough call on limiting the number of passengers attempting to board the buses at the stoppages.

As per the State government’s guidelines, the buses would be operated at 60 per cent of their passenger capacity, including seven to eight standees, from 6 am to 9 pm.A fruit vendor from Periyakulam here said that such restrictions “might stoke heated arguments” between the conductors and the passengers attempting to board the buses.

TNSTC CITU (Dindigul) President Jayakumar said that it would be tough for the conductors to stop those forcing their entry into the buses.TNSTC (Dindigul) General Manager Ganesan said that the situation would not take a turn for the worse if the passengers adhered to the guidelines issued by the State government. Conductors and drivers would undergo tests every morning, and would be provided masks and hand gloves; wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are mandatory for the passengers.