Speeding limestone lorries back to haunt Ariyalur residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Ariyalur residents complained that they are scared to travel on the Ariyalur-Jayankondam road because of the constant movement of speeding lorries of cement factories to and from limestone quarries. Residents said they suffer day and night from the high-decibel air horns and dust from the lorries.



Even in the past, residents have protested, demanding that lorries be allowed at specific times. Thereafter, the district administration had announced that the trucks would run only at specified times. However, since the administration and police failed to keep the lorries in check, the situation is back to square one.

As per the restrictions imposed earlier, lorries can ply only between 10 am and 3 pm. They should also avoid going on the roads during school timings. Residents said that the speeding lorries do not even cover the limestone and alleged that police did not take action against them.

R Sankar, a resident of Ariyalur said, “We are very scared of going out. The lorries go at high speed on the road without following any rules, especially in V Kaikatti. Road accidents are becoming a regular story here. Lorries do not care about the motorists on the road. In addition to this problem, the limestone dust falls on the road causing accidents. The district administration and police

should take strict action against them,” he said.

Advocate V Muthukumaran said, “Previously lorries would not operate during school hours. Since schools have holidays, lorries are operating at all times. Ariyalur is already an accident-prone area. Even the number plates of the trucks are not clear. Lorry drivers do not switch on the indicators when they are turning on the road. This leads to accidents. Will the district administration put an end to these lorries? Truck drivers should go on the road without causing any disturbance to the public and motorists.”

Ariyalur SP R Srinivasan said, “We are doing vehicle inspections in V Kaikatti and other areas. However, I will inspect and take an action appropriately".