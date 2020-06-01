Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi announces Rs 2,500 honorarium for sanitary workers in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced Rs 2,500 honorarium to 33,000 sanitary workers, including permanent and temporary staff, in Chennai city, in honour of their tireless service to fight the Covid-19 spread. In a statement on Sunday, the Chief Minister appreciated the services rendered by the sanitary staff. He also announced Rs 1,000 assistance for those hailing from economically weaker sections and had to be placed under institutional quarantine in Chennai corporation limits.