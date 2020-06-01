Tamil Nadu coronavirus lockdown to continue till  June 30, but with relaxations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown till June 30, while offering certain relaxations for districts other than Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu from Monday.

All private companies, including large factories and plants, outside Chennai city can function with full staff strength, while companies within the city can work with 50 per cent staff. All educational institutions, places of worship, parks, gyms, swimming pools, malls, cinema halls and bars will be closed till June 30.

Jewellery and textile showrooms and big shops across the State, including Chennai, can function with 50 per cent staff strength and without air conditioning. The maximum number of customers allowed at a time is five. Salons, beauty parlours and spa sacross the State can function without AC. Vegetable shops, hotels (only takeaways till June 7) and tea shops all over the State can function between 6 am and 8 pm. Tasmac shops will remain closed in Chennai until further orders.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said, “IT and ITES companies in Chennai will be allowed to function with 20 per cent work force with a maximum of 40 people. But, all private companies outside Chennai can function with its full strength. Firms should arrange for transportation of the staff.”

Districts have been divided into eight zones and public transport will resume in six of them from Monday. There will be no public transport in Chennai (zone VIII), Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram (all zone VII).

“Fifty per cent of fleet will be operated in other zones. Buses can ply with 60 per cent seating capacity. Commuters can travel within zones without e passes,” he said. Call taxis across the State can run with three commuters; auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws can carry two passengers.

From June 8, restaurants can function with 50 per cent seat capacity while maintaining social distance. Tea shops can function from 6 am to 8 pm.

What’s out till June 30 (across TN)

Places of worship l School, colleges, educational centres

Malls, cinema theatres, gyms, swimming pools, beaches, parks, bars l Metrorail, MRTS and suburban trains

No buses in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu

No inter-State public transport l Epass mandatory for inter-zone, inter-State travel

From June 1

50% of buses to ply in all districts, except Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu

What’s in across TN

From June 1

IT firms with full strength; 20% staff should encouraged to work from home

Private firms with full strength

Jewellery, textile shops with 50% staff; maximum

5 persons allowed at a time

Non-essential goods through e-commerce, except Chennai

Call taxis can ferry three; autos and cycle rickshaws, two

Salons, beauty parlours and spas; no ACs

Vegetable shops, hotels (only takeaways till June 7) and tea shops between 6 am and 8 pm.

Courier services, mechanics, AC mechanics will continue to work

Industries with 100% staff, except in Chennai

From June 8

Restaurants with 50% seats; social distancing should be maintained; ACs should be switched off

Tea shops between 6 am and 8 pm; 50% seats can be occupied

Tasmac outlets, except Chennai, from 10 am to 8 pm