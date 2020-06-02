1,162 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the number of new cases in Tamil Nadu remained high with 1,162 cases and 11 deaths reported on Monday, the government announced increasing the number of beds at hospitals across the State.

The fresh cases and deaths have taken the Statewide tally to 23,495 and the toll to 184. As many as 413 were discharged on Monday taking the number of cured patients to 13,170, which is higher than the 10,138 active cases.

Addressing reporters at Stanley Hospital, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said that apart from major hospitals, number of beds are being scaled up in second and third tier hospitals like Urban Primary Health Centres.

“On Monday, 400 beds with individual partition and oxygen supply were added to the old block of Stanley Hospital. This is in addition to the existing 500. We are also increasing man power and have encouraged retired officials to participate in treating patients,’’ he said. Screening people coming into the State remains a challenge. “We have increased testing booths at government hospitals to avoid overcrowding,’’ Vijayabhaskar said.