STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ban lifted, but fishers remain on the shore

Mechanised boats in harbours such as Nagapattinam, Pazhaiyar, Poompuhar and landing centres such as Nambiar Nagar, Thirumullaivasal, Chandirapadi, Tharangambadi did not venture out.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM / KARAIKAL: The annual ban on fishing ended on May 31. But mechanized boat fishers across Nagappatinam district refrained from going to the sea because of no export opportunities due to lockdown - globally and also within the country. Exotic species such as squids, prawns and sardines are exported to Europe and other countries. Sardines have good market in Kerala. However, with many countries under lockdown, the export business is bleak.

“There is no point in going to the sea when we do not have exporting options. If we fish, we cannot sell our catch. If we cannot sell our catch, it is a loss our workforce, fuel, ice and other investments,”said A Kumar, a fisher-representative from Nambiar Nagar.

Mechanised boats in harbours such as Nagapattinam, Pazhaiyar, Poompuhar and landing centres such as Nambiar Nagar, Thirumullaivasal, Chandirapadi, Tharangambadi did not venture out.

Fishers requested the government to ease interstate transport. “The government should at least allow us to export to other states,” said K Arutchezhiyan, fisher-representative from Pazhaiyar.

Joint director of fisheries department R Amal Xavier said, “Some of the exporters said that they already have 300 tonnes of items and are unable to export to foreign countries and hence they do not want to get from us. Release of lockdown at global level only can untangle the current situation,” adding that fish trucks are allowed to come from Kerala.

Similarly, around 270 fishers in Karaikal district in Puducherry Union Territory too did not go into the sea. They wanted transportation restriction lifted between TN and Puducherry.

However, fishers from Pazhaiyar ventured into the sea in around 30 steel boats. They took their passes and went to the sea on the contrary to the unanimous resolution made by Nagai and Karai fishers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fishing ban Mechanised boats
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp