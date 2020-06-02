STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Blame game as buses violate zone boundries

On day one of bus services back in operation on Monday, few TNSTC buses were found plying out of the demarcated zones.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On day one of bus services back in operation on Monday, few TNSTC buses were found plying out of the demarcated zones. More than 15 buses made trips between Tiruchy and Karur, which falls in zone 4 and zone 1, respectively. After noon, buses were filled with passengers in those routes, according to TNSTC officials.

“Till 11 am, buses operated only till Petavaithalai, which is the border town between Tiruchy and Karur district. However, following instructions from senior officials, we made trips till Karur from afternoon,” said a transport official.

On information, people from Western districts started accessing the bus service. Govindan who is working in Tiruppur said, “I did not leave for work till late morning since buses were not plying to Tiruppur, which is zone I. After hearing that it started operating, I tried my luck. From Karur, I will take a direct bus to Tirupur without any passes.”

It is to be noted that, the Tiruchy district shares Zone border at two places, Zone 1 with Karur district and Zone 5 with the Madurai district. However, violation was reported only in the Zone 1 borders.

When contacted officials from the district administration and TNSTC tried to pass the buck. While the District Collector denied providing such permission to travel, the TNSTC officials claimed that they allowed buses to ply based on the public need and nod from the Collector.

Spl plans for Karur passengers

People were left bewildered as no buses were operated to Tiruchy. Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal and Salem districts are placed in Zone 1. Since many from Karur work in Tiruchy which is zone 4, they were unable to commute.  Moreover many work as labourers, so they are unable to avail e-Pass every day. “Though we were relieved to hear that the public transport was resumed, we were disappointed after we were told that no buses will operate to Tiruchy as both districts were put in different zones,”  said Prashanth, a Karur native working in Tiruchy.

Karur TNSTC branch general manager Gunasekaran said 148 buses were operated on Monday.  Currently, buses are available only for the districts in Zone 1. We received requests to operating buses to Tiruchy. Shuttle services will be run to Tiruchy soon. ” District administration sources said, “We’re planning to give special permission to people who commute to Tiruchy for work without an e-Pass.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TNSTC buses
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp