Blame game as buses violate zone boundries in Tiruchy

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On day one of bus services back in operation on Monday, few TNSTC buses were found plying out of the demarcated zones. More than 15 buses made trips between Tiruchy and Karur, which falls in zone 4 and zone 1, respectively. Afternoon, buses were filled with passengers in those routes, according to TNSTC officials.

“Till 11 am, buses operated only till Petavaithalai, which is the border town between Tiruchy and Karur district. However, following instructions from senior officials, we made trips till Karur from afternoon,” said a transport official. On information, people from Western districts started accessing the bus service. Govindan who is working in Tiruppur said, “I did not leave for work till late morning since buses were not plying to Tiruppur, which is zone I. After hearing that it started operating, I tried my luck. From Karur, I will take a direct bus to Tirupur without any passes.”

It is to be noted that, the Tiruchy district shares Zone border at two places, Zone 1 with Karur district and Zone 5 with the Madurai district. However, violation was reported only in the Zone 1 borders. When contacted officials from the district administration and TNSTC tried to pass the buck. While the District Collector denied providing such permission to travel, the TNSTC officials claimed that they allowed buses to ply based on the public need and nod from the Collector.

Spl plans for Karur passengers

People were left bewildered as no buses were operated to Tiruchy. Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal and Salem districts are placed in Zone 1. Since many from Karur work in Tiruchy which is zone 4, they were unable to commute. Moreover many work as labourers, so they are unable to avail

e-Pass every day.

“Though we were relieved to hear that the public transport was resumed, we were disappointed after we were told that no buses will operate to Tiruchy as both districts were put in different zones,” said Prashanth, a Karur native working in Tiruchy.

Karur TNSTC branch general manager Gunasekaran said 148 buses were operated on Monday. Currently, buses are available only for the districts in Zone 1. We received requests to operating buses to Tiruchy. Shuttle services will be run to Tiruchy soon. ” District administration sources said, “We’re planning to give

special permission to people who commute to Tiruchy for work without an e-Pass.”