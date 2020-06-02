Children battle the digital divide

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

ERODE: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought along with it a phase of education. Now, learning has shifted from classrooms to screens. With class X board exams knocking at the door, the students from remote hamlets are facing a grim time due to lack of access to network connection, power supply and continuous juggle between work and studies.

The students in tribal hamlets of Kadambur, Thalavady and Bargur hills share their ordeal of the unbridged digital divide. One of the class X student, Madhesh from Kongadai tribal village said, “I don’t have a continuous power supply at home nor do I have an internet connection to access e-learning materials. I want to go back to school before appearing for the exams.” The director of SUDAR NGO, S C Natraj said, “There is network connection issues in these ares. We somehow managed to inform them about the rescheduled dates.”

“Attending schools will help me regain confidence to write exams,” said Nandhini, another student. The General Secretary of State Platform for Common School System - TN, PB Prince Gajendra Babu said, “At least 15 days to 1 month of regular school session should be conducted before beginning exams. It is imperative to ensure these students’ physical and mental health.”