STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM lays foundation stone for 1,000 houses for film workers

He also commissions 16 electricity sub-stations at a total cost of `235.20 crore

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating electricity sub-stations across the State, through video conference at the Secretariat on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday laid foundation for constructing 1,000 houses for film industry crew, who are members of Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI), at Payyanur in Chengalpattu. In all, 6,000 houses would be constructed in a phased manner, over 50 acres.

On the occasion, Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to FEFSI president RK Selvamani towards the second installment for establishing Amma Film Studio, adjacent to the premises of MGR Centenary film studio. The CM had announced establishment of the studio at a cost of Rs 5 crore in 2018. A sum of Rs 1 crore had been handed over as the first installment.

Memorial for musician
The CM then unveiled a commemorative pillar in memory of legendary musician Nallappaswami, a descendant of Veerapandia Kattabomman and mentor of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. The pillar is installed at Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. Nallappaswami was placed under house arrest by the British for his involvement in freedom struggle. He was well-known for his exemplary skills in reciting Kharaharapriya raga. Also, he set music for the verses of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathi.

16 sub-stations
Later, Palaniswami commissioned 16 TNEB sub-stations at a total cost of Rs 235.20 crore through video-conferencing. They are located at Tirupur, Thirumalaisamudram (Thanjavur), Chittampoondi (Villupuram) and Thenkanikottai (Krishnagiri), Nokia manufacturing plant, Sriperumbudur, Indhalur (Chengalpattu), Pandhaya Salai and Pattanam (Coimbatore), Kidarankondan (Nagapattinam), Valliyur (Tirunelveli) and Cape (Kanniyakumari).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp