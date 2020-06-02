CM lays foundation stone for 1,000 houses for film workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday laid foundation for constructing 1,000 houses for film industry crew, who are members of Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI), at Payyanur in Chengalpattu. In all, 6,000 houses would be constructed in a phased manner, over 50 acres.



On the occasion, Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to FEFSI president RK Selvamani towards the second installment for establishing Amma Film Studio, adjacent to the premises of MGR Centenary film studio. The CM had announced establishment of the studio at a cost of Rs 5 crore in 2018. A sum of Rs 1 crore had been handed over as the first installment.

Memorial for musician

The CM then unveiled a commemorative pillar in memory of legendary musician Nallappaswami, a descendant of Veerapandia Kattabomman and mentor of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. The pillar is installed at Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. Nallappaswami was placed under house arrest by the British for his involvement in freedom struggle. He was well-known for his exemplary skills in reciting Kharaharapriya raga. Also, he set music for the verses of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathi.

16 sub-stations

Later, Palaniswami commissioned 16 TNEB sub-stations at a total cost of Rs 235.20 crore through video-conferencing. They are located at Tirupur, Thirumalaisamudram (Thanjavur), Chittampoondi (Villupuram) and Thenkanikottai (Krishnagiri), Nokia manufacturing plant, Sriperumbudur, Indhalur (Chengalpattu), Pandhaya Salai and Pattanam (Coimbatore), Kidarankondan (Nagapattinam), Valliyur (Tirunelveli) and Cape (Kanniyakumari).