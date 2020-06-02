Difficult to cross this line of control

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Durai and Anand were excited as they boarded as a bus to Dindigul from the Central Bus Stand. Durai was headed to Pollachi and Anand to Theni. Their joy was shortlived as the conductor informed them that the bus would ply till Vaiyampatti on the border. Though situated closeby, Tiruchy and Dindigul are placed under different zones and e-pass is mandatory to cross over.

Since the duo did not have e-pass, they were stopped by police at the checkpost in Thangamapatti. Not aware of the requirement, they started arguing with police as to why they could not proceed further.

“I heard that buses would start plying from Monday. I am not aware of the e-pass requirement. How can I get the pass now?” lamented Durai as he had to make his way back to the city. Many people who came by cars and bikes without e-passes were also turned away at the border. Those with e-passes crossed over on foot and had to take share auto rickshaw to the bus stand at Ayyalur.

Anand said “Auto drivers are fleecing passengers. The ride from Vaiyampatti to the check-post costs `100 per person for the 10 km distance. Also, the autos are taking 5 or 6 passengers, which is against

norms.” People from Dindugal trying to get into Tiruchy narrated a similar plight.