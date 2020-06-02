STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Difficult to cross this line of control

“I heard that buses would start plying from Monday. I am not aware of the e-pass requirement. How can I get the pass now?” lamented Durai as he had to make his way back to the city.

Published: 02nd June 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Durai and Anand were excited as they boarded as a bus to Dindigul from the Central Bus Stand.  Durai was headed to Pollachi and Anand to Theni. Their joy was shortlived as the conductor informed them that the bus would ply till Vaiyampatti on the border. Though situated closeby, Tiruchy and Dindigul are placed under different zones and e-pass is mandatory to cross over.

Since the duo did not have e-pass, they were stopped by police at the checkpost in Thangamapatti. Not aware of the requirement, they started arguing with police as to why they could not proceed further.

“I heard that buses would start plying from Monday. I am not aware of the e-pass requirement. How can I get the pass now?” lamented Durai as he had to make his way back to the city. Many people who came by cars and bikes without e-passes were also turned away at the border.

Those with e-passes crossed  over on foot and had to take share auto rickshaw to the bus stand at Ayyalur. Anand said “Auto drivers are fleecing passengers. The ride from Vaiyampatti to the check-post costs Rs 100 per person for the 10 km distance. Also, the autos are taking 5 or 6 passengers, which is against norms.” People from Dindugal trying to get into Tiruchy narrated a similar plight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 lockdown e-pass
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp