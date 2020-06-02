Doctor shakes off virus, gets back to frontline work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I’m ready to come back,” says Dr A Ravi of Stanley Hospitals, who is all set to get back to the frontline of fighting COVID-19. Speaking to TNIE, Ravi said it was an emotional setback when he was tested positive, but he later self-isolated himself.

“I had high fever a fortnight ago, but got well the next day. But again, I got fatigue and a dry cough, which is when I decided to take a test,’’ he told reporters during a press conference at the hospital on Monday. “In 10 days, I made a 75 per cent recovery. After that, I tested negative,” he said.

Ravi was appointed as the Nodal Officer for COVID treatment at Stanley in January. Since then, he has treated hundreds of patients, and has been part of all official meetings at the hospital. “Despite taking precautions, I got infected. It could be because of the high viral load that we are exposed to,’’ he said.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar congratulated Ravi on Twitter. The minister, along with the Health Secretary also met him at the hospital. “I was overthinking about complications,’’ said Ravi, adding that people with diabetes must not stop taking tablets, and should get blood levels checked. Kabasura Kudineer and vitamin tablets would help in boosting immunity. According to the latest government order, the quarantine period is a total of 17 days, from the date of testing positive, said the doctor. There is no need to undergo 14-day post-recovery quarantine like earlier, he added.

