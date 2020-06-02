E-pass rules not publicised, rue rail passengers

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Barring a few hiccups, public transport resumed on Monday giving people mobility they yearned for. With Railways operating special services, commuters were allowed into the Tiruchy station after thermal screening, which a few found cumbersome.

The Tiruchy - Nagercoil Superfast was the first off the blocks, and started its journey at 6 am. There was no heavy rush on this morning train. Some passengers said they could not make it as they did not have e-pass.”I received a call from the railway office on Sunday evening. They collected details like where I would stay in Nagercoil. I reached the station and showed the ticket to officials. Only then I came to know that I should have an e-pass. Since there was not much time left, we decided to postpone the trip to Tuesday. Railways must widely publicise the formalities,” said Hosten Philipson.

“I was a bit confused about the e-pass. When I reached the station, officials confirmed that I don’t need the e-pass as I am going to Ariyalur. I think most of the people are a bit confused about the e-pass and classification of zones ,” said M Srinivasan, who had booked a ticket on the Madurai- Villapuram-Madurai Intercity.

Unlike the first two trains, the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Janshatabdi which reached the Tiruchy at 11:05 am had more passengers. “There is some confusion about e-pass. But officials at the help desk are sorting issues out. Passengers must arrive at the station at least 90 minutes before the departure of the train,” an official said.

With public transport resuming, auto drivers expressed hope that their livelihood would get back on track. Though there was no heavy rush at the transport hubs, auto drivers said they managed to find customers.