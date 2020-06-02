EPS woos top honchos of aerospace sector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM Palaniswami has written to global heads of nine prominent aerospace companies outlining the attractiveness and inherent advantages of investing in Tamil Nadu. He wrote personal letters to the CEOs of United Technologies, General Electric, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Safran, Rolls-Royce, Airbus, Leonardo and Honeywell offering “excellent support” for business and industry to further their growth and vowed to provide customised incentive package as per their requirement.