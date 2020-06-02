STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Private banks threatening borrowers to make EMI payments despite RBI moratorium

“Over 50 Women Self Help Group members have complained to me that they are being threatened for payment of EMIs,” said Puducherry AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan who represents Muthialpet

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Despite the moratorium granted by the Reserve Bank of India, some private banks and financial institutions are compelling borrowers to make payments of EMIs on their loans by intimidating them.

“Over 50 Women Self Help Group members have complained to me that they are being threatened for payment of EMIs,” said AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan who represents Muthialpet constituency.

The RBI granted moratorium on the payment of EMI for three months initially up to May 31, which was later extended for another three months to August 31 in a circular dated May 23. However, recovery agencies of private banks and financial institutions have been calling up the women who availed the loans and adopting all methods of intimidation and threats for payment of EMIs, said Manikandan, adding that this is ridiculous and inhumanitarian.

In fact, several areas of Muthialpet had been containment zones for long and some areas are even now in containment zones, he said. He petitioned Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Development Commissioner A Anbarasu in this regard.

The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) headed by Deputy General Manager and Convener SLBC B V Veeraghavan has already issued an advisory to all banks and lending institutions on May 28, informing them about the extension of the moratorium till August 31 on payment of installments. 

He asked them to comply with the RBI instructions and advise all their bank branches in the UT and suitably sensitize the branch and field level staff regarding the regulatory package and avoid any complaints in this regard. He also warned them of strict action by government authorities if the instruction was violated.

However, it looks like private banks and financial institutions have not complied with the directions of the SLBC. Meanwhile, Manikandan has advised people to complain at the nearest police station if they are intimidated for payment of EMIs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI EMIs Private banks
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp