STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu awaits clarity on reopening sports complexes

Cleaning and disinfecting is on, with 10th standard examinations scheduled to take place from June 15.

Published: 02nd June 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as state associations await clarity on reopening sports complexes, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is gearing up to open doors to accommodate students at its sports hostels. Cleaning and disinfecting is on, with 10th standard examinations scheduled to take place from June 15. Around 15-20 students are expected to stay in each centre.

“We have ordered sports hotels to get ready to welcome students, who are mostly appearing for class 10 exams. Cleaning of the premises is in progress. One student per room, and a maximum of two in case of a shortage will be allowed,” said an SDAT source.

Hostels for boys are available in Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Ooty, Villupuram, Chennai, Neyveli, and Namakkal. For girls, it is in Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri and Chennai.

As far as restarting sporting activities is concerned, SDAT is working on standard operating procedures (SOP). “We know how badly Chennai has been affected. We don’t want to put athletes at risk. careful,” added the source.

Trials delayed
The SDAT is expected to conduct district-level trials (class 7 to 11) for its hostels (2019-2020), state-level trials (class 6, 7 and 8) for the centre of excellence and trials for selecting college students for sports hostels later this month or in July. It usually takes place in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu sports complex lockdown
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp